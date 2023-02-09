Israeli Volunteer, Age 18, Finds Gold Bead in Jerusalem Dating Back 1,600 Years to Roman Times

JERUSALEM, Israel – A young Israeli volunteer working on an archaeological sifting project found a pure gold handmade bead in dirt that came from a large Roman structure on the Pilgrimage Road excavation in Jerusalem. The dirt was moved to Emek Tzurim National Park at the foot of the Mount of Olives.

That’s where Hallel Feidman discovered the bead. “I poured the pail into the sieve and began to wash the material that was brought from the excavations in the City of David,” she said. “And then I saw something shiny in the corner of the sieve – different – that I don’t normally see. I immediately approached the archaeologist, and he confirmed that I found a gold bead. Everyone here was very excited.”

Dr. Amir Golani attested to the rarity of the find. “Throughout all my years in archaeology, I have found gold perhaps once or twice, so to find gold jewelry, is something very, very special,” he said.

Excavation Directors Shlomo Greenberg and Ari Levy noted that the golden artifact came from an opulent place. “The bead originated in a grandiose structure which is at least 25 meters long. The structure was built on the Pilgrimage Road in the City of David, in a building style that characterizes upscale buildings. The wealth of the building’s occupants is evidenced by additional finds that were discovered in it, like imported clay vessels and a decorated mosaic floor,” they said.

Finding anything gold is rare during archaeological digs, and the complexity of the bead’s design and creation may suggest that the technique for producing such beads may have from Mesopotamia, as long ago as 4,500 years.

The design required the craftsman to join tens of very small balls together to shape a ring. That would produce one small bead. The one discovered by the volunteer may have fallen off of a broken necklace.

Dr. Golani explained, “A good understanding of the materials and their properties is required, as well as control over the heat, in order to on the one hand, solder the tiny balls together to create a tiny ring, while also preventing overheating which may lead all the gold to melt.”

He added, “Only a professional craftsman could produce such a bead, which is another reason that this find holds great value.”

Israel Antiquities Authority (IAA) Director Eli Escusido pointed out that “Although it is a tiny find, it is precisely the personal, day-to-day items that manage to touch and connect us more than anything else, directly, to a certain person. Even with today’s technology, creating something like this would be very complex.”

