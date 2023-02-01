Jerusalem Prayer Breakfast Goes Global, Strengthens Relations Between Jews, Christians

Albert Veksler, director of the Jerusalem Prayer Breakfast, talked with CBN News about how the idea for the prayer breakfast got its beginning 7 years ago, and how the 16 gatherings so far have strengthened relationships between Israel and the nations, as well as between Christians and Jews.

Members of the Israeli cabinet and the Knesset have taken part, and the breakfasts have gone global, including a recent gathering in Brazil and an upcoming gathering in Houston, Texas on February 22-23. Click above to watch the interview.

