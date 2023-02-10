Palestinian Terrorist Kills 2, Wounds 5 in Jerusalem Car-Ramming Attack

A Palestinian terrorist rammed a car into a crowded bus stop in east Jerusalem on Friday, killing at least two people and wounding five others.

A six-year-old child and a man in his 20s were the two deceased. Medics reported an eight-year-old child was in critical condition. Other victims ranged from ages 10 to 40.

Israeli police shot and killed the attacker before he could do any more damage. He was a Palestinian in his 30s from east Jerusalem.

The car-ramming follows a shooting attack outside a synagogue on Jan. 27 in which another Palestinian terrorist murdered seven people.

That synagogue shooting was the deadliest attack in Jerusalem in over a decade and it kicked off a new round of violence. It led to an Israeli Army raid in Jenin in the West Bank last month, in which 10 Palestinian militants were killed in a gunfight.

A paramedic who happened to be driving by at the time of Friday's car-ramming attack described the "shocking scene".

"I was in the car with my wife and children and noticed a car driving fast into the bus stop and crushing the people who were waiting there," said Lishai Shemesh.

The Islamic terrorist groups Palestinian Islamic Jihad and Hamas, which rules the Gaza Strip, praised the rampage but did not claim responsibility at this time.



