'Unprecedented': The Significance Behind US, Israel's Largest Ever Joint Military Drill

JERUSALEM, Israel – Nearly 8,000 U.S. and Israeli military personnel, more than 140 aircraft and 12 warships took part late last month in Juniper Oak, the largest ever joint exercise between the two nations. The drill was designed to test command and control systems and coordinate communications in the event of conflict in the Middle East.

Journalist and defense expert Seth Frantzman, Senior Middle East Correspondent and Middle East Affairs analyst at The Jerusalem Post, called the exercise "unprecedented" in size and scope. He talked with CBN News about the significance of the exercise and what it means for the future in battle for both nations, as well as the message the drill may have sent to Iran. Click above to watch the interview.

