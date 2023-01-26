Israel Military Says 'Ticking Time-Bomb' Defused in Terror Raid that Killed 9

JERUSALEM, Israel –The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) conducted a raid on an Islamic Jihad terror cell in a Palestinian refugee camp the northern Israeli city of Jenin Thursday. Nine Palestinians were killed during fierce firefight, and a senior officer said the military defused a "ticking time bomb," as the terrorists were planning a series of attacks on Israeli targets.

At least one civilian was reported to be among the dead, and Palestinian officials say 20 people were wounded. Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas called for three days of mourning, and is convening a meeting of Palestinian leaders. Meanwhile Palestinians in several cities marched to protest the "massacre."

Israeli security forces dressed as Arabs were able to enter the camp undetected, but the inhabitants had put up 30 barricades to block their progress, according to a report in Israel National News.

An IDF spokesman said two Islamic Jihadists were spotted fleeing the scene and were killed.

The spokesman added, "One of the wanted men who had barricaded himself inside the building later gave himself up to security forces at the scene. IDF engineers then entered the building in order to set off a controlled explosion of two bombs that the wanted men had been planning to use. A fourth wanted man was located within the building and he too was neutralized."





The IDF said it is investigating the reported death of the civilian.

Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammed Shtayyeh demanded "urgent international action to stop Israeli massacres and aggression."

