Renowned Composer Interprets Ezekiel Israel Prophecy for Musical Film

01-17-2023
Paul Strand
Violinist, worship leader, and composer Ruth Fazal. Photo Credit: CBN News.
A renowned composer and violinist living in Israel hopes her music can help people capture a "Kingdom of God" perspective. Part of that is honoring prophecy, which took Ruth Fazal on a life-changing journey.

The result is a musical retelling of Ezekiel's Valley of the Dry Bones that reveals a 2,500-year-old prophecy of Jews rising from the ashes of the Holocaust to resurrect today's nation of Israel.

Ezekiel: Out of Exile is a 45-minute film Fazal produced, set to her music. It evokes the tragedy and triumph of Jewish history, as the Lord spoke it through the prophets.

