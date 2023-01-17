Renowned Composer Interprets Ezekiel Israel Prophecy for Musical Film

A renowned composer and violinist living in Israel hopes her music can help people capture a "Kingdom of God" perspective. Part of that is honoring prophecy, which took Ruth Fazal on a life-changing journey.

The result is a musical retelling of Ezekiel's Valley of the Dry Bones that reveals a 2,500-year-old prophecy of Jews rising from the ashes of the Holocaust to resurrect today's nation of Israel.

Ezekiel: Out of Exile is a 45-minute film Fazal produced, set to her music. It evokes the tragedy and triumph of Jewish history, as the Lord spoke it through the prophets.

Click above to watch the story.