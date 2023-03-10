Terrorist Wounds 3 Israelis in Tel Aviv shooting, Suspected Shooter Killed

JERUSALEM, Israel – A Palestinian terrorist shot three Israelis outside a cafe Thursday on Tel Aviv's Dizengoff Street, one of the city's main thoroughfares. Two of the victims are described as being in "grave" condition. Police killed the attacker.

The Times of Israel reports the three who were injured are friends in their 30's who were on their way to a wedding.

32-year-old Or Asher was shot in the neck and is in critical condition. Another victim, Rotem Monsano, age 34, a disc jockey, is being treated a hospital neurosurgery ward. A third victim, Michael Osdon, age 36, received shrapnel wounds.

Late last month, a terrorist killed an American-Israeli citizen, ????, near Jericho. He was also on his way to a wedding.

The alleged gunman, 23-year-old Mutaz Salah al-Khawaja reported to be a member of Hamas, fled the scene and was killed later in a shootout with police.

According to a report in Arutz Sheva, a taxi driver from the city of Ramle was arrested for driving the shooter across the green line so he could get to Tel Aviv. Khawaja's parents were also brought in to determine whether they knew about the planned attack, as the father is also said to be a Hamas member.

