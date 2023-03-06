U.S. Investor Says Israel's Entrepreneur Patriarchs Forged the Path in Business, Innovation

JERUSALEM, Israel – Recently, CBN News published a story about an event in Jerusalem bringing together product innovators with investors who could help turn their ideas into reaity. Some observers remarked about the spiritual nature of the gathering, which should be no surprise, considering Israel's history.

A number of believers are uncomfortable mixing the Almighty and money. They point to scriptures such as Matthew 6:24, which decrees "You cannot serve both God and money."

Entrepreneur Jon Medved, founder of OurCrowd, begs to differ. He says people, like those at a recent investors summit in Israel, need to examine the innovation and faith displayed by Israel's ancient Patriarchs, and how that led to wealth.

It goes all the way back to Abraham.

"He was actually quite a successful businessman. He was – they say he, actually, even in Hebrew, Kavad Betsohn – 'he was heavy with flock,.'" Medved explained and added, "You know, whenever we talk about a guy like a heavy investor, Abraham was that kind of a person."

"His son, Isaac, drilled wells. He was a hydrologist. When you read the Bible, you realize that he was like Israel's first water expert."

Medved continued, "And his son, Jacob, was a biotechnologist. Remember what he did with his flocks, in terms of changing their colors and stripes, and how to breed them. And, of course, his son, Joseph, was the Moshver -- was this incredible private/public partner guy who ran all of Egypt, which was an economic powerhouse at the time. So this goes all the way back into our DNA. This is what Israel is supposed to be doing."

Medved points out that if people would follow these examples, walk in their own giftings and strive to make the world a better place, the Lord will bless their efforts. As the book of Proverbs puts it, "Great wealth is in the house of the righteous," and "Lazy hands make for poverty, but diligent hands bring wealth."

