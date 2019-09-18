Trump Picks Little-Known Robert C. O'Brien for National Security Adviser

President Donald Trump announced on Twitter Wednesday that he will name Robert C. O'Brien as his new National Security Adviser.

O'Brien isn't a household name, but he has many years of government experience. He is currently serving as the Special Envoy for Hostage Affairs at the State Department.

His State Department bio says, "Working for Secretary Pompeo, O’Brien leads the US Government’s diplomatic efforts on overseas hostage-related matters. He works closely with the families of American hostages and advises the senior leadership of the US Government on hostage issues."

Trump said he is pleased to make this announcement and that he has "worked long and hard with Robert. He will do a great job!"

I am pleased to announce that I will name Robert C. O’Brien, currently serving as the very successful Special Presidential Envoy for Hostage Affairs at the State Department, as our new National Security Advisor. I have worked long & hard with Robert. He will do a great job! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 18, 2019

Trump had worked with O'Brien on resolving the criminal case in Sweden against American rapper A$AP Rocky.

O'Brien had previously worked with the Bush and Obama administrations. In 2005, President George W. Bush nominated him to be US Representative to the UN General Assembly, where he worked with John Bolton.

The announcement comes a week after the President fired former National Security Advisor John Bolton citing policy disagreements. O'Brien will be Trump's fourth National Security Advisor since he took office.

The post of National Security Advisor does not require Senate confirmation.