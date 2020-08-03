Pompeo Says TikTok 'Feeding Data to Chinese Communist Party,' Trump Expected to 'Take Action'

The Trump Administration is set to take "new action" in regard to Chinese software companies seen as a threat to US national security.

This comes after President Trump announced Friday that he will ban TikTok, a Chinese video app.

Speaking on Fox News' Sunday Morning Futures program, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said TikTok and other software firms are sending user's personal information to China's security forces.

"These Chinese software companies doing business in the United States, whether it's TikTok or WeChat, are feeding data directly to the Chinese Communist Party, their national security apparatus," he said.

"It could be their facial recognition pattern it could be information about their residence, their phone numbers, their friends, the people they're connected to," Pompeo added. "Those are the issues President Trump's made clear we're going to take care. These are true national security issues. They are true privacy issues for the American people."

Secretary Pompeo declared that the president will take action against the issue in the coming days.

"President Trump has said enough and we're going to fix it," Pompeo said. "And so he will take action in the coming days with respect to a broad array of national security risks that are presented by software connected to the Chinese Communist Party."

A spokesperson for TikTok says the brand "is led by an American CEO, with hundreds of employees and key leaders across safety, security, product, and public policy here" in the United States.

STAY UP TO DATE WITH THE FREE CBN NEWS APP

Click Here Get the App with Special Alerts on Breaking News and Top Stories

"We have no higher priority than promoting a safe and secure app experience for our users," said the spokesperson. "We have never provided user data to the Chinese government, nor would we do so if asked."

But now Microsoft is in talks with a Chinese company to buy the US arm of TikTok, which operates in the US, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. President Trump and TikTok CEO Satya Nadella have spoken and Microsoft intends to pursue the purchase of TikTok's US operations.

In a statement, Microsoft said it "fully appreciates the importance of addressing the President's concerns. It is committed to acquiring TikTok subject to a complete security review and providing proper economic benefits to the United States, including the United States Treasury."

Discussions over the deal are expected to be finalized by September 15.

India has already suspended the use of TikTok as part of a wider ban on dozens of Chinese-based apps. Australia is also entertaining the idea of restricting the social media app.

We encourage readers who wish to comment on our material to do so through our Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram accounts. God bless you and keep you in His truth.