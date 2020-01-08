Trump Forcefully Rebukes Iran's Violence, Signs of Peace Emerge: 'Iran Appears to Be Standing Down'

President Donald Trump addressed the nation Wednesday morning as the world eagerly waited to hear how the US would respond to Iran's missile strikes targeting US troops in Iraq.

Overnight, Iran had lashed out at Iraqi military bases that house US troops in retaliation for the US strike that killed Qasem Soleimani, the terrorist mastermind behind Iran's decades-long campaign of bloodshed and disruption in the region.

President Trump began his remarks by forcefully stating, "As long as I am president of the United States, Iran will never be allowed to have a nuclear weapon."

He went on the reveal, "No Americans were harmed in last night's attack by the Iranian regime. We suffered no casualties." He praised the excellent work of America's armed forces who had helped to limit the damage of the attacks, revealing that a US early warning system had succeeded in protecting lives.

The president indicated that there are positive signs of peace emerging, saying, "Iran appears to be standing down which is a good thing for all parties concerned and for the world."

Pointing the world's attention to decades of Iranian destructive behavior since the Islamic revolution of 1979, President Trump announced, "Those days are over."

He defended his decision to eliminate Soleimani calling him a "ruthless terrorist" who had trained terrorist armies, like Hezbollah, and fueled bloody civil wars across the region. The US reports Soleimani murdered and maimed hundreds of US troops with roadside bombs. And President Trump said the latest actions of Soleimani's radical Islamic militias involved killing a US contractor in Iraq and orchestrating the violent assault on the US Embassy in Baghdad.

"Soleimani's hands were drenched both in American and Iranian blood," Trump said. "By removing Soleimani, we have sent a powerful message to terrorists."

He did not hint at any future military action by the United States but announced instead that the US will impose additional sanctions on Iran, saying they will remain in effect until Iran changes its behavior.

President Trump announced new economic sanctions on Iran.

The president also asked NATO to become much more involved in ensuring peace in the Middle East.

"The US is ready to embrace peace with all who seek it," Trump concluded.

