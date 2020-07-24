Pompeo Compares China's Bad Behavior to 'Frankenstein' as US-China Showdown Leads to Consulate Clash

The rocky relationship between America and China has gotten shakier.

Beijing has ordered the closing of the US consulate in the western city of Chengdu. This action coming just days after the Trump administration made a similar move in Houston.

The announcement came Friday from Beijing.

"China has put forward specific requirements for the US consulate in Chengdu to stop all operations and activities," said Wang Wenbin, China's Foreign Ministry spokesperson.

STAY UP TO DATE WITH THE FREE CBN NEWS APP

Click Here Get the App with Special Alerts on Breaking News and Top Stories

Some action had been anticipated since the US accused Beijing of massive spying, ordering China's consulate in Houston to close.

It was a move that rankled the regime. The Consul General there saying he was "surprised and angry."

The closure followed news that two Chinese nationals had been indicted for hacking and stealing tech from American pharmaceutical and biotech companies, including work on a coronavirus vaccine.

"China ripped off our prized intellectual property and trade secrets, causing millions of jobs all across America," said Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. "It sucked supply chains away from America, and then added a widget made of slave labor. It made the world's key waterways less safe for international commerce. President Nixon once said he feared he had created a "Frankenstein" by opening the world to the Chinese Communist Party, and here we are."

The Chinese foreign ministry responded, "Pompeo's speech disregarded facts and confused the right and wrong. It was full of ideological bias and a cold war mentality."

The ministry went on to say Pompeo's words were "as futile as an ant trying to shake a tree."

At one point Pompeo said communist China is already within our borders. On Thursday, we learned of charges against four Chinese nationals accused of committing visa fraud by conducting research in the US while lying about their status in the Chinese military. Three have been arrested, the fourth is believed to be hiding out in the Chinese consulate in San Francisco, CA.

We encourage readers who wish to comment on our material to do so through our Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram accounts. God bless you and keep you in His truth.