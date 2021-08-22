Watch President Biden's Address to the Nation on Afghanistan and Hurricane Henri
President Joe Biden is expected to address the nation Sunday afternoon to provide updates on the administration's response to Hurricane Henri and evacuation efforts in Afghanistan.
The president is scheduled to speak around 4 p.m. EST after meeting with his national security team.
Watch the President's address below:
