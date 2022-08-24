US Strikes Iranian-Backed Groups in Eastern Syria

JERUSALEM, Israel – The United States announced on Wednesday it carried out airstrikes against Iranian-backed targets in eastern Syria in response to an attack last week targeting American forces in the region.

“Today’s strikes were necessary to protect and defend US personnel,” Central Command spokesman Col. Joe Buccino said in a statement.

The colonel added that the airstrikes targeted infrastructure facilities in Deir ez-Zor used by groups linked to Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. Col. Buccino did not report any casualties and instead said the military “took proportionate, deliberate action intended to limit the risk of escalation and minimize the risk of casualties.”

The attack was in retaliation for a Aug. 15 attack on US forces, which allegedly saw drones launched by Iranian-backed militias target the al-Tanf Garrison military base used by American forces. The military said the incident caused “zero casualties and no damage.”

Wednesday’s airstrikes came as the US and Iran try to clinch a deal to revive the 2015 nuclear deal that placed limits on the Islamic republic’s nuclear program in exchange for sanctions relief.

Former President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew from the deal in 2018, arguing it was poorly negotiated and didn’t sufficiently address Iran’s proxies or missile capabilities. In response, Iran abandoned its commitment to the accord and has escalated its nuclear development since then.

Supporters of the deal, such as the Biden administration, believe the original accord was effective in restraining Iran’s nuclear capabilities and argue that Iran has become more dangerous in the absence of an agreement with world powers to limit its nuclear program.

Iranian and American officials have signaled that a deal to restore the accord could be near, but neither side has offered a definitive path to make that a reality.