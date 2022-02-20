Sec. of State Blinkin: We Believe Putin is 'Moving Forward' With Ukraine Invasion

U.S. intelligence indicated that Russian President Vladimir Putin has reportedly given orders to his troops to move forward with an invasion into Ukraine.

CBS News National Security Correspondent David Martin reported on Face the Nation Sunday that U.S. intelligence has suggested that "they're doing everything that American commanders would do once they got the order to proceed."

NEWS: The U.S. has intelligence that Russian troops have received orders to proceed with an invasion of Ukraine. “The commanders on the ground are making specific plans for how they would maneuver in their sector of the battlefield,” CBS David Martin reports on @FacetheNation. pic.twitter.com/uKsfdWRQjV — Face The Nation (@FaceTheNation) February 20, 2022

Secretary of State Antony Blinken also told Face the Nation that the U.S. suspects Russia is "moving forward" with plans to invade.

"Everything we're seeing tells us that the decision we believe President Putin has made to invade is moving forward," Blinken said. "We've seen that with provocations created by the Russians or separatist forces over the weekend, false flag operations, now the news just this morning that the 'exercises' Russia was engaged in Belarus with 30,000 Russian forces that was supposed to end this weekend will now continue because of tensions in eastern Ukraine, tensions created by Russia and the separatist forces it backs there."

CBN News previously reported that Russia's Ministry of Defense said large-scale military exercises are taking place across the area. Russia has assembled 150,000 soldiers and extended military drills have begun.

Meanwhile, the United States deployed 5,000 troops to Poland and Romania with 8,500 more bracing for potential deployment.

In preparation for an attack, Germany and Austria have encouraged citizens to leave the country. The U.S. Embassy in Ukraine relocated its operations from Kyiv to Lviv based on the increase of Russian forces.

A statement from the White House on Saturday revealed that President Biden is monitoring the "evolving situation" in Ukraine, and continues to be updated by his national security team. They have confirmed that Russia could launch an attack against Ukraine at any time.

