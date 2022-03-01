'Everybody Has to Stop Fighting': Russian War Machine Aim Aggression at Civilians

Civilians have been the latest target of Russian forces that are targeting schools, hospitals, and residential neighborhoods in Ukraine.

Day six of the invasion revealed that Russian President Vladimir Putin has no regard for human life as missile attacks hit cities across the country.

Ukraine Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba slammed Putin's escalating violence as "evil and barbaric."

A Russian military convoy more than 40-miles long is heading toward the capital city of Kyiv. It's believed that President Putin will use the convoy to encircle and assault the city, putting millions at risk.

While Ukraine pushes for peace, Russian forces face accusations of war crimes and illegal bombing.

Tuesday, another round of rockets battered Kharkiv, killing at least seven. Russia escalated its military operation, targeting city hall on Freedom Square, while another missile destroyed a hospital.

"They're destroying critical infrastructure which provides millions of people across Ukraine with drinking water, gas to keep them from freezing to death, and electricity," said U.S. State Secretary Antony Blinken on Tuesday to the U.N. Human Rights Council.

"He's on a military mission to decapitate the Zelenskyy government, replace it with a puppet regime, and in essence – compel forth the Ukrainians to lay down their arms," said CBN New's senior international correspondent, George Thomas who is on the ground in Kyiv.

Ongoing fighting has erupted in residential streets on the outskirts of Kyiv with a missile strike targeting a TV tower.

Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov warned that some channels would stop working, but hoped to restore broadcasts soon.

Putin's potential next play could be a full-out assault on the capital city with his military convoy growing larger by the day.

"But still, the Ukrainians will put up fierce resistance all around the country, there's no doubt about that," Thomas added.

Meanwhile, the International Criminal Court is investigating Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's accusation of war crimes and genocide committed by Russia.

President Zelenskyy spoke in English to reporters, saying he's still hopeful for peace.

"You have to speak first of all. Everybody has to stop fighting and to go (back) to that point from where it began five, six days ago," Zelenskyy said. "I think there are principal things you can do … If you do this, and that side does this, it means they are ready for peace. If they (are not) ready, it means you're just wasting time."

As the Russian war machine advances, so does Ukrainian support.

Zelenskyy's emotional appeal to join the European Union and fight Putin's army received a standing ovation from the E.U. Parliament.

Another show of solidarity occurred during Tuesday's U.N. Council as diplomats walked out in unison while Russia's Foreign Minister addressed the Human Rights Council.

President Biden took a call with President Zelenskyy, where the two discussed America's continued support for Ukraine and defense against Russian aggression.

In a statement from the White House, Biden promised "ongoing deliveries of security assistance, economic support, and humanitarian aid."

