'We Don't Yet Know Exactly': Biden Speaks About Unidentified Objects Shot Down by US

President Joe Biden broke his silence Thursday over those unidentified aerial objects, saying they're not related to China's spy balloon program.

That's what Biden said about the three latest objects shot down from U.S. air space after posing a remote risk to civilian aircraft.

However, there are still a lot of questions including where these objects came from and to whom they belong.

It was the first time President Biden gave a somewhat thorough update on the suspected Chinese spy balloon and three additional aerial objects that were shot down after being detected flying between 20,000 and 40,000 feet.

Biden said he wants to be clear that there's no evidence there's a sudden increase in objects in the sky, we're just now seeing more of them because of steps taken to increase radar.

"We acted out of an abundance of caution that allowed us an opportunity to take down these objects safely," the president said. "Our military and the Canadian military are seeking to recover the debris so we can learn more about these three objects. Our intel community is still assessing all three incidences."

Biden said he's directed his team to develop sharper rules for determining how to deal with unidentified objects moving forward and acknowledged a lot of questions remain about the three shot down last weekend.

"We don't yet know exactly what these three objects were. but nothing right now suggests that they were related to china's spy balloon program or that they were surveillance vehicles from other any other country," he explained. "The intel community's current assessment is that these three objects were most likely balloons tied to private companies, recreation, or research institutions."

Biden closed by saying he plans to speak with Chinese President Xi Jinping soon and that he hopes to get to the bottom of this.

"But I make no apologies for taking down that balloon," he added.

