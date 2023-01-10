Biden Takes Plan to Curb Illegal Border Crossings to North American Leader's Summit in Mexico

Meetings between President Joe Biden, Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau come as the leaders struggle to handle the massive influx of migrants and to crack down on the smugglers helping them reach the U.S.

The Biden administration is hoping a virtual platform will serve as a one-stop shop for migrants to find information about legal pathways either in the U.S., Mexico, or Canada, and the opening of a new resource center in southern Mexico will help stem the flow.

Biden's new plan also includes expelling migrants from Nicaragua, Venezuela, Haiti, and Cuba who cross the border illegally. The U.S. will reportedly accept 30,000 migrants a month from those four countries that have a U.S. sponsor.

But critics, including Texas Governor Greg Abbott (R), say it's too little too late.

"The President who caused the chaos at the border needed to be here. It just so happens he's 2 years and about $20 billion too late," said Abbott.

On Monday, a bipartisan group of senators also visited the southern border in El Paso, Texas now dealing with 2,500 illegal crossings a day.



"It's not fair for border communities like El Paso or my home state in Arizona like Yuma to shoulder the burden of the federal government's failure to address this crisis," said Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (I-AZ)

The group is crafting its own elusive legislative response to the crisis.

"Some of this is obviously people fleeing violence. Others are coming here for more nefarious reasons. We know the drugs that come over the border are a huge problem. 108,000 Americans died of drug overdoses last year," said Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX).

Past efforts to pass major immigration reform have repeatedly stalled in Congress.

