New House Select Committee Set to Focus on America's Number One Threat: China

China is proving to be a top priority for lawmakers in the 118th Congress. One of the first items of business for the GOP-led House was to establish a new select committee to push back against the communist regime.

"There is bipartisan consensus that the era of trusting communist China is over," said House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA)

The House voted overwhelmingly to create the select committee on China by a vote of 365-65.

"As Secretary of State Antony Blinken put it last year, China is the only country with both the intent to reshape the international order, and increasingly the economic, diplomatic, military, and technological power to do it," said U.S. Rep. Mike Gallagher (R-WISC) who was chosen to Chair the committee.

He says they'll focus on repairing supply chains, re-claiming U.S. economic independence, beefing up U.S. military posture, and preventing theft of American intellectual property.

"The select committee will expose the CCP's coordinated, whole-of-society strategy, to undermine American leadership and American sovereignty, while working on a bipartisan basis and with the committee's of jurisdiction to identify long-overdue common sense approaches to counter CCP aggression," Gallagher said on the House floor.

Seven Republicans and five Democrats will comprise the group, armed with the authority to hold public hearings.

"We want the very best ideas, and it doesn't matter where they come from," McCarthy said. "At the end of the day, we won't need a minority and majority report. We'll just need one philosophy, with one principle, and America will be stronger for the future to come."

In a statement on the China select committee, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) said, "House Democrats will work in a serious, sober, and strategic manner to evaluate our relationship with the Chinese government and to address the rise of authoritarianism globally."

***Please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to ensure you keep receiving the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.***