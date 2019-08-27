Is Sarah Sanders Running for Arkansas Governor?  

Former White House press secretary and the daughter of former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee may be planning to run for the governor's seat in her home state of Arkansas.

On Monday, Sanders launched a new personal website which gave many political pundits enough evidence to wonder if she may be planning to enter the Arkansas gubernatorial race in 2022.

It's a polished website that features her biography, touting her relationship with her former boss President Donald Trump.

Back in June, when Sanders left her job at the White House, Trump tweeted, "I hope she decides to run for Governor of Arkansas - she would be fantastic."

....She is a very special person with extraordinary talents, who has done an incredible job! I hope she decides to run for Governor of Arkansas - she would be fantastic. Sarah, thank you for a job well done! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 13, 2019

Sanders also tweeted about the website's launch.

I launched a new website today - check it out and sign up for updates:https://t.co/0U6urYAJoj — Sarah Huckabee Sanders (@SarahHuckabee) August 26, 2019

Visitors to Sanders' website are also invited to sign up for email updates.

Back in June, according to Politico, Sanders and her camp began making calls to donors and influential Republicans in the Natural State.

But will she run? Just last month, Huckabee told talk radio host Hugh Hewitt that she doesn't know if she'll run, but confirmed her interest in the idea.

Meanwhile, Sanders will begin her debut in her new job as a commentator on "Fox & Friends" on Sept. 6.