Pray for 2020: Franklin Graham Honors Tulsi Gabbard as 'Winner' of Democrat Debate

Evangelist Franklin Graham is praising the performance of Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) in Wednesday night's second Democratic primary debate, which was televised live from Detroit, Michigan.

Gabbard, 38, was one of ten Democratic presidential hopefuls on the Fox Theater stage for the CNN-hosted event, answering questions from commentators and responding to each other's remarks during the debate.

While not endorsing any candidate, Graham wrote in a post on his Facebook page that several news outlets reported that Gabbard was the winner of the debate. He also mentioned he worked with her last year helping Hawaii flood victims.

"Congratulations Tulsi! Several news outlets are reporting that Representative Tulsi Gabbard was the winner in last night's Democratic debate," the evangelist wrote. "I've met Rep. Gabbard and worked with her to help people in her state of Hawaii who were victims of devastating flooding on the island of Kauai as well as those impacted by the volcanic eruption on the Big Island of Hawaii last year."

"I may not agree with all of her positions, but I can tell you she is concerned and passionate about her constituents, and she's got a head full of common sense," Graham noted. "These debates are a reminder to be praying for the 2020 elections and who will serve as the president of our nation for the next four years. It's never too early to pray!"

The website The Hill reports that Gabbard was the most-searched presidential candidate on Google following the debate. The tech giant also said she was the most-searched candidate in all 50 states.

Gabbard represents Hawaii's 2nd congressional district.

The Democratic National Committee has scheduled the next set of debates for Sept. 12 - 13 in Houston, Texas.