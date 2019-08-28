Republican Sen. Johnny Isakson Retiring, Setting up a Rare GOP Showdown for 2020

Georgia Republican Sen. Johnny Isakson has announced he's retiring at the end of the year due to a growing list of health problems.

It could add to the struggle for Republicans trying to keep control of the Senate in the 2020 election.

"After much prayer and consultation with my family and my doctors, I have made the very tough decision to leave the U.S. Senate at the end of this year," he announced Wednesday.

The 74-year-old senator has been dealing with Parkinson's disease since 2013, and he was injured after falling this summer.

"I am leaving a job I love because my health challenges are taking their toll on me, my family and my staff," Isakson said. "My Parkinson's has been progressing, and I am continuing physical therapy to recover from a fall in July. In addition, this week I had surgery to remove a growth on my kidney."

"With the mounting health challenges I am facing, I have concluded that I will not be able to do the job over the long term in the manner the citizens of Georgia deserve. It goes against every fiber of my being to leave in the middle of my Senate term, but I know it's the right thing to do on behalf of my state," Isakson said.

Georgia's Republican Governor Brian Kemp will appoint a temporary replacement when Isakson steps down December 31.

Right now, Georgia has two Republican senators. But in November 2020, both of Georgia's Senate seats will now be on the ballot, setting up a rare battle in a state where Republicans are facing stiff challenges.

Isakson's Senate term would have ended in 2022. So whoever wins the special election to replace him in 2020 will only hold the seat for two years before facing reelection.

