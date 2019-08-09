Trump Reveals New Gun Legislation Discussions with Political Friends, Foes 

In the aftermath of last Saturday's mass shootings, the pressure is mounting on the president and Congress to do more legislatively to address gun violence.

Before departing the White House for New York on Friday, President Trump revealed he's had discussions with the NRA, Chuck Schumer, Nancy Pelosi, and hard-line Republicans. He's optimistic legislation is forthcoming on "meaningful background checks."

"We have tremendous support for really common sense, sensible, important background checks," the president said. "They understand. We don't want insane people, mentally ill people, bad people, dangerous people. We don't want guns in the hands of the wrong people."

The president still opposes reinstating the national assault rifle ban.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says he's open to making proposals on background checks and red flag laws front and center for consideration by the Senate. But he won't bring members back from summer vacation to address the gun violence issue, but it'll be up for discussion when Congress reconvenes in September.

The president believes Republicans and Democrats may come together on the issue, but what about the National Rifle Association? The president believes the NRA may eventually come around.

"I think in the end, Wayne and the NRA will either be there or maybe will be a little bit more neutral. And that would be okay too," Trump said.

All of this comes as the nation experiences more troublesome incidents.

A man carrying an AR-15 and wearing body armor walked into a Walmart in Springfield, Missouri on Thursday spreading panic throughout the building. He reportedly had 100 rounds of ammunition with him and was seen videotaping the entire incident. The store was evacuated and he was captured by an armed off duty firefighter.

No one injured in the incident.