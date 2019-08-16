Trump Stumps in New Hampshire: 'Love Me or Hate Me, You Got to Vote for Me'

President Trump tried to calm growing fears of an economic recession Thursday by telling supporters in New Hampshire that the United States has "the hottest economy anywhere in the world." At a Keep America Great rally in Manchester, the president also went on the attack against the Democrats and gun control.

The economy took center stage as an optimistic President Trump assured New Hampshire supporters that their state and the US economy remain strong.

"You have the best unemployment, you have the most successful state in the history of your state, and in the history of our country. And then you're gonna vote for somebody else. Oh, great. Let's vote for Elizabeth 'Pocahontas' Warren," the president said.

A Fox News poll shows that Senator Warren is now the second choice of Democrats behind former Vice President Joe Biden to be their party's nominee to run against Trump. The president said it doesn't matter who the Democrats choose. Then he took a swipe at Biden.

"I think maybe sleepy Joe might be able to limp across the finish line. But today they announced that they're going to cut way back on his appearances, because, he's such a disaster," the president explained.

The Hill reported Biden’s allies have floated the idea of changing his schedule because he made so many gaffes in recent days.

Trump told the crowd of 12,000 that "we now have a bunch of socialists or communists to beat." And at this point, it may be an uphill fight for Trump.

The same Fox news poll shows left-wing Democrats Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders and Kamala Harris could defeat the president. But in a hypothetical match-up with Biden, the former VP would beat Trump by the widest margin: 50% to 38%.

Regardless of early polls, the president says voters have to vote for him to protect the strong economy, even if voters don’t personally like him.

"You have no choice but to vote for me because your 401k (retirement investment account) -- down the tubes. Everything's gonna be down the tubes. So whether you love me or hate me, you got to vote for me," he insisted.

The president discussed a wide range of issues, including China trade and gun control.

In his first rally since the Dayton and El Paso shootings, the president said mentally deranged and dangerous people need to be institutionalized and taken off the streets. He said he's working hard to make sure guns are kept out of the hands of the mentally ill.

"But people have to remember, however, that there is a mental illness problem that has to be dealt with. It's not the gun that pulls the trigger, it's the person holding the gun," he said.