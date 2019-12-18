As House Prepares for Impeachment Vote, Senate Leaders Spar Over Upcoming Trial

As the US House of Representatives gets ready to vote on articles of impeachment, President Trump says he's unfazed by the historic action.

"Mr. President, you take any responsibility for the fact that you are about to be impeached?" a reporter asked.

"No. I don't take any. Zero. To put it mildly," the President responded.

In a six-page letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Tuesday, the President slammed the move by Democrats calling it an "illegal, partisan attempted coup."

He also accused Pelosi of "declaring open war on American democracy."

Trump also wrote, "More due process was afforded those accused in the Salem Witch Trials."

Pelosi replied that she's too busy to read the whole letter.

"I haven't really fully read it," she said. "We've been working. I've seen the essence of it though, and it's really sick."

Meanwhile, Senate leaders are battling over the coming trial.

Majority leader Mitch McConnell rejected Sen. Chuck Schumer's (D-NY) demand that he call witnesses, including Acting White House Chief of Staff. Mick Mulvaney and former National Security Advisor John Bolton.

McConnell says it's not the Senate's job to prove the House's case.

"If House Democrats' case is this deficient, this thin, the answer is not for the judge and jury to cure it here in the Senate," he said.

On Tuesday night from New York City's Times Square to small towns across the country, impeachment supporters and opponents holding rallies.

The two impeachment articles will be presented to the full House against the President on Wednesday -- Obstructing Congress and abusing the power of his office for personal gain. Democrats say he pressured the president of Ukraine to investigate political rival Joe Biden.

After a procedural vote, the House will spend 6 hours debating the two articles and then will hold the vote.

The articles are likely to be approved as most Democrats, including those at risk of losing their seats say they will vote to impeach. No Republicans support impeachment.

Meanwhile, the latest polls by Real Clear Politics shows that Americans are split over impeachment with 46.9 percent in favor of impeaching and removing the President from office while 47.6 percent oppose it.