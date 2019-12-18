GOP Rep: 'Pilate Afforded More Rights to Jesus Than Democrats Have Afforded to (Trump)', Comments Spark Backlash

As the House discusses impeachment today, several members from either party have aired both their support and their opposition to the process.

Rep. Barry Loudermilk ended up trending on social media after his comments, in which he compared what Trump is going through to that of what Jesus went through, being accused of crimes he did not commit.

Rep. Barry Loudermilk: "When Jesus was falsely accused of treason, Pontius Pilate gave Jesus the opportunity to face his accusers. During that sham trial, Pontius Pilate afforded more rights to Jesus than the Democrats have afforded this president in this process." pic.twitter.com/aBWd29Tyot — CBS News (@CBSNews) December 18, 2019

“When Jesus was falsely accused of treason, Pontius Pilate gave Jesus the opportunity to face his accusers. During that sham trial, Pontius Pilate afforded more rights to Jesus than the Democrats have afforded this president in this process,” Rep. Loudermilk said.

Reaction on social media was swift — and mostly critical:

Excited for another week of comparing Trump to Jesus. — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) December 18, 2019

Given we’re just days away from Christmas, the timing of such a comparison is especially sensitive. While Rep. Loudermilk may not have been specifically comparing Trump to Jesus but rather making a larger point about an unjust trial, the timing was clearly not all that well thought out.

Jesus was put to death in a gruesome fashion, having been beaten, tortured then nailed to a cross. Anytime the sacrifice of our Savior is mentioned to make a political point, it should fall somewhat flat because there simply is no comparison to what Christ accomplished on the cross versus anything happening today.

Regardless of how one feels about the merits (or lack thereof) of the impeachment hearings and vote happening today, there was no bigger injustice than Jesus’ murder.

But thankfully, Jesus conquered the grave and is sovereign over all. Rulers rise and fall under His direction, so we can rest assured that whatever the outcome of the impeachment hearing, Jesus is still in control.