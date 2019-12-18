Historic Impeachment Debate Underway on House Floor

After months of investigation, private testimony, and contentious hearings - it all comes down to this. The U.S. House of Representatives is just hours away from a historic vote to impeach President Donald Trump.

It's been a tense day of debate as Congress inches closer to the official vote on two articles of impeachment against President Trump - abuse of power and obstruction of congress.

“He gave us no choice,” declared House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) on the House floor today.

Dressed in black referring to the day as solemn, Pelosi declared Trump guilty.

“The president used the power of his public office to obtain an improper personal political benefit at the expense of America's national security,” she continued.

But Republicans claimed the accusations are a sham and years in the making.

“Why do we keep calling this a “solemn occasion” when they've been wanting to do this since the gentleman was elected,” asked Rep. Doug Collins (R-GA).

Republicans insist Democrats have no legal case against Trump.

“What we found here today is a president who did not do as charged,” claimed Collins.

The latest December polls show that when it comes to support for impeachment and the removal of President Trump, neither side is substantially moving the needle.

LATEST DECEMBER POLL RESULTS ON QUESTION OF SHOULD PRESIDENT TRUMP BE IMPEACHED AND REMOVED FROM OFFICE:

QUINNIPIAC: 45% YES, 51% NO

WASHINGTON POST/ABC NEWS: 49% YES, 46% NO

CNN: 45% YES, 47% NO

FOX NEWS: 50% YES, 41% NO

NPR/PBS NEWSHOUR/MARIST: 44% YES, 47% NO

The House is on track to hold the final votes later tonight with almost all lawmakers expected to vote in line with their party's leadership.