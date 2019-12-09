House Judiciary Committee Moves Forward with Impeachment Hearing, Republicans Call It a 'Farce' 

House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler (D-NY) says his committee could vote on articles of impeachment this week.

The committee will convene on Monday to formally receive the Intelligence Committee's report on the impeachment inquiry.

Attorneys with the House Intelligence and Judiciary Committees put together their case over the weekend on at least two or more charges against President Trump.

Nadler calls it a slam dunk, but Republican leaders disagree.

"I think the case we have. If presented to a jury, would be a guilty verdict in about three minutes flat," Nadler said.

Mark Meadows (R-NC) told CBS's Face The Nation on Sunday, "I don't see a single Republican defecting. They've looked at the facts and know where we are on this."

If the committee approves the articles by Friday, that would set up a full House vote before Christmas, and a Senate trial in January.

The top Republican on the panel, Rep. Doug Collins (R-GA) asked to postpone the hearing, criticizing Democrats for moving too swiftly. One legal scholar testified last week it would be the quickest impeachment in modern history.

"This is just how desperately they are -- desperately focused on impeaching this president,″ said Collins who said against Democrats unleashed thousands of pages of documents his side has no time to review before the session. "This is a show. This is a farce. This is whatever you want to call it. The American people are having their tax dollars wasted on this impeachment of this president."

The White House says the House process has been unfair and rushed. It plans to mount a full defense in the Senate.

"Impeachment Hearing Hoax," Trump tweeted Sunday.