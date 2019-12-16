Impeachment Battle Already Moving to Senate Where Republicans Are Pushing Back

House leaders are gearing up for the final impeachment vote against President Trump, just before lawmakers leave for a holiday break. But the fight is already moving to the Senate where leaders are working to set up a 2020 impeachment trial to put a final end to the controversial undertaking.

The top Democrat there, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (NY), wants to see several current and former Trump administration officials subpoenaed to testify in the Senate trial.

Schumer specifically wants to hear from White House officials who refused to participate in the House investigation - like current Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney, Mulvaney adviser Robert Blair, and former National Security Adviser John Bolton who may have left on bad terms with the president.

It's not likely Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) will comply with those demands since he has also reportedly pushed back on President Trump's desire to call witnesses like Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA), who orchestrated the Democrats' impeachment effort in the House, and former Vice President Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden.

Schiff, who has been accused of rigging the impeachment proceedings and prejudging the outcome, said, "I hope that the senators will insist on getting the documents, on hearing from the witnesses, on making up their own mind."

McConnell and other GOP Senate leaders maintain that this impeachment effort is baseless.

And Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) finds comments like Schiff's to be insincere. "I am - clearly made up my mind. I'm not trying to hide the fact that I have disdain for the accusations and the process. So I don't need any witnesses," he said.

One House Democrat who opposes impeachment might switch parties in protest over the whole process. Jeff Van Drew of New Jersey is rumored to be considering joining the Republican Party.

Meanwhile, two new polls show the American people are still divided. A Fox News poll shows 50 percent of Americans support impeaching and removing the president, while a USA Today poll shows 51 percent oppose a Senate vote removing him from office.

A House vote on the articles of impeachment could come as soon as Wednesday.