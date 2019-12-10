Tensions High on Capitol Hill as Impeachment Moves Forward

House Democrats officially unveiled the two articles of impeachment against President Trump Tuesday. They are charging him with abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, claiming President Trump's actions endanger our Constitution and our democracy.

"The House Committee on the Judiciary is introducing two articles of impeachment charging the President of the United States, Donald J. Trump, with committing high crimes and misdemeanors," said Rep. Jerry Nadler, (D-NY).

Democrats insist pursuing impeachment is their constitutional duty.

"We stand here today because the president's continuing abuse of power left us no choice. To do nothing would make us complicit in the president's abuse of his high office, the public trust, and our national security," claimed House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, (D-CA).

Fired up Republicans quickly offered their rebuttal.

"It is not difficult to defend this president, but it is very difficult to defend this Congress and what they have done, and history will not be kind to them," noted House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA).

Republicans maintain President Trump is innocent and Democrats are abusing the powers of impeachment because they dislike the president.

"They're not impeaching the president because they can list an impeachable offense, they're impeaching him because they're afraid he will get re-elected," said House Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA).

Schiff argues they can't wait until November for voters to be the judge.

"The argument why don't you just wait amounts to this: Why don't you just let him cheat in one more election?" continued Schiff.

With all the turmoil on Capitol Hill, Senate Chaplain Barry Black offered these words of wisdom in his opening prayer on the Senate floor Tuesday morning.

"Bless our lawmakers with the peace and wisdom needed to lead in our challenging world," prayed Black. "Give them eyes to discern and understand the intricate complexity of this turbulent season.":

The impeachment articles now head to the judiciary committee for review, and will likely be on the House floor for a vote by next week.