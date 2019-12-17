Trump Unloads on Pelosi's 'Illegal, Partisan Attempted Coup' in Scathing Letter, Pinpoints Biden

President Donald Trump slammed the House Democrats' impeachment proceedings against him Tuesday in a scathing six-page letter (LINK) aimed at Speaker Nancy Pelosi. A copy of the letter was posted online by the news website Politico.

"This impeachment represents an unprecedented and unconstitutional abuse of power by Democrat Lawmakers," the President wrote, "unequaled in nearly two and a half centuries of American legislative history."

In the letter, Trump tells the House Speaker that he has been deprived of "basic Constitution Due Process from the beginning of this impeachment scam right up until the present."

"More due process was afforded to those accused in the Salem Witch Trials," the President wrote.

Trump also reminded Pelosi the effect of his impeachment will not only echo throughout US history but will also be felt by Democrats in next year's election.

Trump called the impeachment "nothing more than an illegal, partisan attempted coup that will, based on recent sentiment, badly fail at the voting booth."

"Because of this colossal injustice, our party is more united than it has ever been before," he noted.

Trump also called out Pelosi on her alleged knowledge that former Vice President Joe Biden used his office and $1 billion of US aid money to coerce Ukraine into firing the prosecutor who was investigating Biden's son.

"You know this," the President wrote, "because Biden bragged about it on video. Even Joe Biden admitted just days ago in an interview with NPR that it 'looked bad.' Now you are trying to impeach me by falsely accusing me of doing what Joe Biden admitted he actually did."

Trump also pointed to Ukraine's president's response when asked about the July 25 telephone call.

"President Zelensky has repeatedly declared that I did nothing wrong," he wrote, "and there was No Pressure."

The President also points out that this impeachment effort was three years in the making.

"Your chosen candidate lost the election in 2016, in an Electoral College landslide (306 - 227) and your party has never recovered from this defeat," he wrote.

Trump concluded the letter to Pelosi writing "there is far too much that needs to be done to improve the lives of our citizens. It is time for you and the highly partisan Democrats in Congress to immediately cease this impeachment fantasy and get back to work for the American People. While I have no expectation that you will do so, I write this letter to you for the purpose of history and to put my thoughts on a permanent and indelible record."

"One hundred years from now," the President wrote, "when people look back at this affair, I want them to understand it, and learn from it, so that it can never happen to another President again."

You can read the President's entire letter here.