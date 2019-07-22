Anything New or Replaying the Past? Mueller to Give Testimony Before Two House Committees Wednesday

In two days, former Special Counsel Robert Mueller makes his long-awaited appearance before two congressional committees.

Mueller's set to answer questions about his office's investigation into Russia's interference in the 2016 presidential election and potentially other subjects.

President Trump's team calls the hearing "an insult to Mueller and to taxpayers." It's been three months since the release of Mueller's 448-page report, but Democrats maintain it has not been on many folks summer reading list.

Mueller has made it clear he won't go beyond what he wrote in his report.

"We chose those words carefully and the work speaks for itself and the report is my testimony," he said. "I will not provide information beyond that which is already public and any appearance before Congress."

On Wednesday, Mueller faces five hours of questioning by two separate House committees.

When asked by a reporter about the possibility that the questioning of the former special counsel ends up being a dud, Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY) responded, "Well, we hope it won't and we're going to ask specific questions."

Those questions will pertain to obstruction of justice, a charge some lawmakers say Trump has committed. Democrats are counting on the testimony to lead to impeachment or damage the President's chances for reelection

"The report presents very substantial evidence that the president is guilty of high crimes and misdemeanors and we have to let Mueller present those facts to the American people," Nadler said.

President Trump pushed back on Twitter, writing: "Highly conflicted Robert Mueller should not be given another bite at the apple. In the end it will be bad for him and the phony Democrats in Congress who have done nothing but waste time on this ridiculous Witch Hunt. Result of the Mueller Report, NO COLLUSION, NO OBSTRUCTION!

"Why is Bob Mueller being called before Congress yet again to talk about a report we can all read?," asked Kellyanne Conway, counselor to the President.

Trump insists his team cooperated fully with the investigation which found no collusion between his presidential campaign and Russia.

But Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA), chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, says the impact of Wednesday's testimony could be felt at the end of Trump's term.

"The case will be reopened when he leaves office providing the statute of limitations has not run out and the Justice Department will have to weigh whether to indict the former president," Schiff said. "From my point of view, if the evidence supports that he should be indicted."