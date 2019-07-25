The Last Straw? Trump Camp Makes Bank Selling Plastic Straws as Left Seeks 'Straw Bans'

The campaign to re-elect President Trump is scoring some big numbers selling plastic straws to taunt the Left.

Straws are reportedly the seventh most common trash items and they can't be recycled – so this month the city of Seattle banned plastic sipping straws.

Many other US cities, as well as cities and countries around the world, are making efforts to ban the straws, and a large food service company called Bon Appétit announced plans to switch to paper straws by September 2019.

Under the headline "liberal paper straws don't work," the Trump campaign website lists a 10 pack of reusable plastic straws for $15.

The site states:

"STAND WITH PRESIDENT TRUMP and buy your pack of recyclable straws today...

BPA free

Reusable & Recyclable

Made in USA"

Trump Campaign Manager Brad Parscale said in a tweet that he's "so over paper straws. #LiberalProgress."

He said paper straw replacements for plastic straws are a picture of what liberals would do to the US economy: "Squeeze it until it doesn't work."

Now Parscale has announced in a tweet that the campaign sucked in over $200,000 selling over 140,000 reusable plastic straws.

We have sold more than 140,000 straws. That is over $200,000 raised. More than half of all Straw purchasers were BRAND NEW small dollar donors. Amazing! — Brad Parscale (@parscale) July 22, 2019

For the president, banning plastic drinking tubes may be the last straw... or maybe not.

When a reporter asked if he's in favor of banning plastic straws, Trump replied, "I do think we have bigger problems than plastic straws."

"You know it's interesting about plastic straws. So, you have a little straw, but what about the plates, the wrappers, and everything else that are much bigger, and they're made of the same material? So, the straws are interesting. Everybody focuses on the straws. There's a lot of other things to focus. It's interesting. It's an interesting question," he said.