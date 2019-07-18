This Is What Happened When Democrats Tried to Impeach Trump Last Night

Democrat Rep. Al Green (TX) tried to bring articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump Wednesday night on the heels of the latest accusations against the president. But a majority of Democrats in Congress aren't on board with the move.

After several days of a media-fueled frenzy of "racist" labels against Trump, 95 Democrats voted in favor of moving ahead with impeachment. But that wasn't enough, because 137 Democrats joined Republicans and Independents to kill the proposal.

The chamber rejected the impeachment measure by a vote of 332-95.

The attempt came after the Democrat-controlled House of Representatives voted to censure the president for his remarks aimed at a group of four left-wing Democrat representatives.

Two of those congresswoman – Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) and Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) – called for impeachment proceedings.

But House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and other Democrat leaders oppose impeachment because the country does not support it.

President Trump is not backing down from targeting Omar, Tlaib, and two other congresswomen who tend to blame America for the world's problems. While House Democrats were trying to impeach him, he went to a campaign rally in North Carolina and blasted away at the liberal views of those four congresswomen.

He once again said they're so extreme they should just leave America. "I think in some cases they hate our country," he said.

"Tonight I have a suggestion for the hate-filled extremists who are constantly trying to tear our country down," Trump told the North Carolina crowd. "They never have anything good to say. That's why I say, 'Hey if you don't like it, let 'em leave, let 'em leave.'"

When Trump described some of his complaints against Rep. Omar, the crowd chanted, "Send her back! Send her back!"

The self-described "squad" of four liberal freshman Democrats also includes Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (NY) – or AOC as she's commonly known – and Ayanna Pressley (MA). Because all four are women of color, the left and the media have accused Trump of racism. CNN officially labeled Trump "racist" with days of biased broadcasting.

Since coming to Congress, members of the squad have made headlines with some shocking comments of their own. Omar has been in trouble for multiple anti-Semitic comments, AOC has accused the US of running concentration camps for migrants, and Tlaib has used the "f" word to describe Trump.

