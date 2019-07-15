Displaying 30+ Stories
Trump Accused of Racism for Telling 4 Dem Congresswomen to 'Go Back' to Their Countries

07-15-2019
Andrea Morris

Democrats are condemning President Trump for weekend tweets targeting "progressive Democrat congresswomen."

The tweets claim that representatives came from other countries, calling on them to "go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came."

At least four Democratic freshman congresswomen have been extremely vocal in their criticisms of Trump, so it's believed he was targeting Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN), Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI), and Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-MA). 

Rep. Omar came to the US from Somalia when she was 12, but the rest are US-born. However, they are all racial minorities. Ocasio-Cortez is Puerto Rican, Tlaib is of Palestinian descent, and Pressley is African American. 

Democrats are calling the president's tweets racist. Republicans have been mostly silent about the situation.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who has publicly disagreed with those four congresswomen on several issues, called Trump's tweets "xenophobic".

The president responded that it's "sad to see Democrats sticking up for people who speak so badly of our country". He also accused the congresswomen of hating Israel.

Trump pointed out that those freshmen congresswomen have also been criticizing the Democratic leadership and that feud has taken on racial overtones – something that's frustrating more moderate Democrats.

