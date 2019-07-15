Trump Accused of Racism for Telling 4 Dem Congresswomen to 'Go Back' to Their Countries

Democrats are condemning President Trump for weekend tweets targeting "progressive Democrat congresswomen."

The tweets claim that representatives came from other countries, calling on them to "go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came."

So interesting to see “Progressive” Democrat Congresswomen, who originally came from countries whose governments are a complete and total catastrophe, the worst, most corrupt and inept anywhere in the world (if they even have a functioning government at all), now loudly...... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 14, 2019

At least four Democratic freshman congresswomen have been extremely vocal in their criticisms of Trump, so it's believed he was targeting Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN), Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI), and Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-MA).

Rep. Omar came to the US from Somalia when she was 12, but the rest are US-born. However, they are all racial minorities. Ocasio-Cortez is Puerto Rican, Tlaib is of Palestinian descent, and Pressley is African American.

Democrats are calling the president's tweets racist. Republicans have been mostly silent about the situation.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who has publicly disagreed with those four congresswomen on several issues, called Trump's tweets "xenophobic".

I reject @realDonaldTrump’s xenophobic comments meant to divide our nation. Rather than attack Members of Congress, he should work with us for humane immigration policy that reflects American values. Stop the raids - #FamiliesBelongTogether! — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) July 14, 2019

The president responded that it's "sad to see Democrats sticking up for people who speak so badly of our country". He also accused the congresswomen of hating Israel.

Trump pointed out that those freshmen congresswomen have also been criticizing the Democratic leadership and that feud has taken on racial overtones – something that's frustrating more moderate Democrats.