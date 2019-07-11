Trump Hosts Social Media Summit to Tackle 'Tremendous Dishonesty, Bias, Discrimination'

President Donald Trump is hosting a social media summit at the White House today.

Trump tweeted that a big topic will be the "tremendous dishonesty, bias, discrimination and suppression practiced by certain companies."

Conservative media critics will be at the event, but no executives from the social media companies.

Trump is upset with left-leaning media outlets, big tech and social media companies for limiting conservative voices, saying, "We will not let them get away with it much longer. The Fake News Media will also be there, but for a limited period."

A big subject today at the White House Social Media Summit will be the tremendous dishonesty, bias, discrimination and suppression practiced by certain companies. We will not let them get away with it much longer. The Fake News Media will also be there, but for a limited period.. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 11, 2019

He also tweeted: "'The fake news' is not as important, or as powerful, as social media. they have lost tremendous credibility . . . they will quickly go out of business for lack of credibility, or approval, from the public. That's why they will all be endorsing me at some point, one way or the other."

Today CBN News Political Analyst David Brody is speaking with one of the invitees to that summit from the Heritage Foundation. We'll have more about that when it becomes available.