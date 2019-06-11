A Preview of Next Year's Presidential Election?  Trump and Biden on the Stump in Iowa

President Trump and 2020 hopeful Joe Biden are both in Iowa Tuesday night in what could be a preview of next year's general election.

They are holding dueling rallies in the early primary state and we'll see what a Trump-Biden matchup might look like.

When asked earlier Tuesday if he'll talk to President Trump, Biden said, "Well I'll probably talk about him."

CBN News received a copy of Biden's prepared remarks. He plans to call Trump a "threat" to the nation and focus parts of his speech on Iowa's strong agriculture community saying: "America's farmers have been crushed by his tariff war with China. No one knows that better than Iowa. He thinks he's being tough. Well, it's easy to be tough when someone else is feeling the pain."

Biden also vowed to "cure" cancer if elected president during a campaign event in Iowa.

President Trump pushed back saying he's the best thing that has happened to farmers, pointing to his effort to lift restrictions on ethanol in gasoline.

The President is on track to meet with China's President Xi at the G20 summit in Japan later this month. He hopes to lock down a new trade deal and avert more tariffs.

Before leaving for Iowa, Trump called Biden a "failing candidate", labeling him "One Percent Joe" who is "slower than he used to be."

"When a man has to mention my name 76 times in his speech, that means' he's in trouble," Trump said. "I'd rather run against, I think, Biden than anybody. I think he's the weakest mentally and I think Joe is weak mentally. The others have more energy."

Biden does agree with Trump about getting tough on China. But instead of tariffs, Biden calls for investing in the US, building a united front of allies to challenge China's abusive behavior, and tightening defenses so that "American companies don't have to keep giving away technology to China, or having it stolen."

How are both 2020 contenders looking in the polls? Iowa is a state that is critical to the 2020 election. Trump took it in 2016 and hopes to repeat that win.

On Monday, Trump said his "poll numbers are great." A national survey of registered voters shows Trump's overall job approval is 46%

In the Democratic primary, Biden numbers are at 37%, only down 1% from last week.

His standing appears to be unaffected by him changing his position on taxpayer-funded abortions by no longer supporting the Hyde Amendment.

Biden will face off with the other Democratic presidential hopefuls at the first Democratic primary debate at the end of this month.