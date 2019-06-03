Congressional Panel Readies Tech Antitrust Probe

The House Judiciary Committee is launching a bipartisan investigation into competition in the digital industry.

The committee’s statement Monday, coming as news emerged of possible antitrust investigations of the Silicon Valley giants, didn’t name any companies. But it was clearly aimed at Big Tech. It referred to a small number of dominant and unregulated platforms with extraordinary power over online commerce, communication, and information.

The probe will examine if tech companies are using anticompetitive practices, among other concerns. The investigation comes just days after reports that the Department of Justice is preparing to investigate Google over antitrust concerns.

The panel promises a sweeping review of market power held by technology giants, which would be the first time Congress has done such a thing.

