Democrat Debate Live Chat: Our Experts Take Your Questions Live on Night 1 of the First Debate

Night one of the first Democrat presidential debate kicks off at 9 p.m. Eastern time with 10 candidates hoping to stand out in the crowded field during a two-hour debate in Miami – then 24 hours later, a new group of 10 takes the stage.

Our Washington correspondents and analysts Jenna Browder, John Jessup, David Brody, Abigail Robertson, Amber Strong, Eric Philips, Ben Kennedy, and Dana Ritter will be live chatting below, keeping you up to speed on all the action and standout moments during the two-night showdown.

Feel free to throw in a question to the group starting at 8:50 p.m. EST!

Night 1 lineup in alphabetical order: Sen. Cory Booker (NJ), former HUD Secretary Julián Castro, NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio, former Maryland congressman John Delaney, Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (HI), Washington Gov. Jay Inslee, Sen. Amy Klobuchar (MN), former Texas congressman Beto O'Rourke, Rep. Tim Ryan (OH) and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (MA).

Night 2 lineup in alphabetical order: Sen. Michael F. Bennet (CO), former vice president Joe Biden, South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (NY), Sen. Kamala D. Harris (CA), former Colorado governor John Hickenlooper, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), Rep. Eric Swalwell (CA), author Marianne Williamson and businessman Andrew Yang.