Displaying 30+ Stories
HomepagePoliticsNews
CBNNews.com

Even Praying for President Trump Comes with Controversy

06-03-2019
David Brody
6044200157001
FaithNation20190603_HD1080_1195.433_1500
David Platt, the senior pastor at McLean Bible Church in Vienna, Va., prays for President Trump on Sunday. (Image credit: CBN News)
David Platt, the senior pastor at McLean Bible Church in Vienna, Va., prays for President Trump on Sunday. (Image credit: CBN News)
6044200157001
David Platt, the senior pastor at McLean Bible Church in Vienna, Va., prays for President Trump on Sunday. (Image credit: CBN News)

Even Praying for President Trump Comes with Controversy

David Platt, the senior pastor at McLean Bible Church in Vienna, Va., is dealing with some faith and political fallout after President Trump made a surprise appearance at the church Sunday.

The pastor prayed for him and normally you would think praying for a U.S. President wouldn't be controversial but apparently not when Donald Trump is involved. 

Watch the segment that aired on Monday's CBN's Faith Nation to learn more about the prayer and what happened afterward.

CBN News Email Updates

Submitted by escamp on

CBN News Email Updates

Stay informed with the latest from CBN News delivered to your inbox.

Latest CBN News Stories

News Articles