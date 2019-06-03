Even Praying for President Trump Comes with Controversy

06-03-2019
David Platt, the senior pastor at McLean Bible Church in Vienna, Va., is dealing with some faith and political fallout after President Trump made a surprise appearance at the church Sunday.
The pastor prayed for him and normally you would think praying for a U.S. President wouldn't be controversial but apparently not when Donald Trump is involved.
