'Presidential Harassment:' Trump Reacts as Mueller Agrees to Testify

Former Special Counsel Robert Mueller has agreed to testify before Congress July 17 after the House Judiciary and Intelligence committees both issued Mueller subpoenas late Tuesday.

Democratic members are eager to finally ask him questions about the Russia investigation even though Mueller said he had nothing to add to the report he already issued.

In a press conference last month, Mueller sought to explain his decision not to indict President Trump or accuse him of criminal conduct. At the same time, Mueller said the investigation could not exonerate him, which further fueled Democrat calls for Mueller to testify.



"If we had had confidence that the president clearly did not commit a crime, we would have said so," he explained.

Mueller also said he didn't plan to make any further statements and any testimony he offers will refer only to what's been stated in the report.

The two House committee chairmen had threatened to subpoena the former special counsel for weeks.

"We never felt it was sufficient to rely simply on a written report or a 10-minute statement without the ability to follow up with questions," said Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff, chairman of the House Intelligence Committee.

President Trump's attorney Jay Sekulow reacted to the news during an interview with Fox News.

"The first thing he needs to answer is his own conflicts of interest," Sekulow said about Mueller. "The whole report is incoherent."

President Trump tweeted his reaction, calling it "Presidential Harassment."

Presidential Harassment! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 26, 2019

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) said the push by Democrats to force Mueller to testify is worthless.

"Bottom line is, after all of your looking and all the time you had and all the money you spent, did Trump collude with the Russians? No. Do you stand by your report? Yes. Did you turn it over to the attorney general to decide about obstruction? And the attorney general said I did. I'm not going to revisit it. So, it is case closed for me," Graham said in an interview with Fox News' Sean Hannity.

Meanwhile, a new poll conducted by the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee found that House Democrats are too focused on impeaching the president.

Voters said they would rather hear about their work on other issues.