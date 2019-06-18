Trump Officially Launches 2020 Campaign - Here's What the Polls Show and Why He's Rejecting Them

WASHINGTON, DC – President Donald Trump officially jumps into the 2020 presidential race today with an event in Orlando, Florida. But if recent polling holds true, he has a lot of ground to make up. Former Vice President Joe Biden not only leads the Democratic field, but he holds a 10-point advantage over the president.

"I believe we can win Texas and Florida if you look at the polling data now," Biden said at an event in DC on Monday.

According to a new CBS battleground poll of early contest states, Biden holds a double digit lead against his many Democrat primary opponents, with Senators Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders, and Kamala Harris taking the other top spots.

"I plan on campaigning in the South, and if I'm your nominee, winning Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, believe it or not," continued Biden.

CNN reports the Trump campaign severed ties with several pollsters last week after information of unfavorable internal polls leaked to the press.

President Trump denies the existence of the leaked polls, insisting they are "phony" and that's why he's bothered by them.

"Because it's untrue. I like the truth. You know, I'm actually a very honest guy. If I thought they were correct, I wouldn't be complaining at all," Trump told ABC's George Stephanopoulos.

The polls in question showed the president trailing Biden by double digits in Wisconsin and Pennsylvania, and by seven points in Florida where Trump is officially announcing his re-election campaign Tuesday.

Trump's campaign manager Brad Parscale dismissed the polls as "ancient", adding the campaign has seen "huge swings in the president's favor" since March. But even a Fox News poll Sunday showed Trump trailing behind five Democrat candidates in hypothetical matchups.

"I frankly don't even believe in pollsters if you want to know the truth, you just run a campaign and whatever it is, it is. But I just had a meeting with somebody that's a pollster and I'm winning everywhere," Trump insisted to ABC.

But as political reporter Julia Manchester from The Hill pointed out on CBN's Faith Nation program, "These are national polls and I think one big lesson we've learned from 2016 is that national polls don't tell the whole story all the time."

The president maintained to Stephanopoulos he has a plan to win swing voters.

"Safety, security, great economy," said Trump. "Frankly, I think we're gonna do tremendously now with African Americans, with Asians, with Hispanics because they have the lowest unemployment numbers they've ever had in the history of the country."

But Democrat candidate Pete Buttigieg disagrees.

"We are working hard to engage people across the party but especially black voters," claims Buttigieg. "We have a moment on our hands where we can do the exact opposite of what the president has done. The president has used identity as a wedge, he's used race as a wedge to divide people who have common interests."

For now, the 2020 Democrat contenders appear united in going after President Trump instead of each other. That could quickly change, however, as they start facing off in debates next week.

