Trump Spiritual Advisor Paula White Binds 'Demonic Networks' in Campaign Kickoff Prayer

President Donald Trump's 2020 campaign commenced with his spiritual advisor, Paula White, praying against "demonic networks" that unite against the White House.

"I pray for the Spirit of the Lord to rest upon our president," White opened. "Father You have raised President Trump up for such a time as this."

She continued her powerful prayer saying, "Let every demonic network that has aligned itself against the purpose, against the calling of President Trump, let it be broken, let it be torn down in the name of Jesus."

White was not calling news networks "demonic", but was referring to spiritual warfare and evil forces in the spirit realm that Christians can take authority over through prayer.

She said, "I'm gonna deal with some principalities now," and then she went on to pray from Ephesians 6:12 (NKJV) which says: "For we do not wrestle against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this age, against spiritual hosts of wickedness in the heavenly places."

"I declare that President Trump will overcome every strategy from hell and every strategy from the enemy, and he will fulfill his calling and his destiny," White said. "I secure his calling, I secure his purpose, I secure his family, and we secure victory in the name which is above every name - the name of Jesus Christ."

The president has also received prayers from several Christian leaders recently:

CBN News previously reported on Franklin Graham calling for Christians to pray for President Trump. "This is not a political endorsement," Graham said. "It's just simply praying for the President. The Bible instructs us to pray for those who are in authority."

Graham said "no president has been attacked" more than Trump and that "the only hope for him, and this nation is God."

And the senior pastor at McLean Bible Church in Vienna, VA prayed over Trump during the president's brief visit to the church. Pastor David Platt noted there had been calls to pray for the president on this day and offered a prayer for him.

"Please, oh God, give him wisdom, and help him to lead our country," he said, praying for all of America's leaders as well.

Paula White mentions in a commentary for CBN, "the President's extraordinary commitment to religious liberty has been obvious since the very beginning of his presidency — just two weeks after his inauguration, Donald Trump attended the National Prayer Breakfast where he stressed the importance of preserving and cherishing religious values."

Trump's 2020 reelection campaign kicked off on June 18.