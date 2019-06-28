Trump Tackles Democrat Debate: 'How About Taking Care of American Citizens First?'

THE WHITE HOUSE - Although he's in Japan for the G-20 summit, President Donald Trump was paying attention to the Democratic Party's presidential debates these last two nights, throwing out an occasional comment on Twitter.

While Democrat candidates focused on issues first, they did get around to calling out the commander-in-chief. President Trump is their primary target but to get to him, they first have to take out their party rivals. There was plenty of jockeying for position on the issues.

"It is about time we have an economy that works for everybody," Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) said.

But the Democratic candidates also took swings at President Trump as they squared off in their first joint debate.



Former Vice President Joe Biden said, "Donald Trump thinks Wall Street built America. Ordinary, middle-class Americans built America."

Sen. Bernie Sanders called the president quite a few names saying, "Trump is a phony, Trump is a pathological liar and a racist."



The president fought back with a few names of his own, tweeting: "I heard it was not a good day for Sleep Joe or Crazy Bernie. One is exhausted, the other is nuts – so what's the big deal?"

Trump also criticized Democrats after they agreed their health care plans would provide coverage for people in the country illegally.

"All Democrats just raised their hands for giving millions of illegal aliens unlimited healthcare. How about taking care of American Citizens first?"

On Wednesday, Democrats followed similar themes, they didn't carry the same splash. Trump blasted the first night as "BORING!"

But some of the candidates are clearly fired up, Sen. Sanders saying, "On day one, we take out our executive order pen and we rescind every d*** thing on this issue that Trump has done."

Sanders mentioned Trump's name six times during the debate, while former Vice President Biden topped the list at nine mentions. As Democrats campaign this weekend, President Trump will sit down with Chinese President Xi to try and work out a new trade deal.