Democrat Debate on Tap Tonight as Buttigieg Surges in Iowa

The Democrats running to defeat President Trump in the 2020 election will hold their latest debate tonight in Atlanta, and South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg is likely to face his toughest test after gaining momentum in recent polls, particularly in Iowa.

That places Buttigieg solidly in the front-running group with Joe Biden, Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders. He's tried to position himself as a moderate on some issues, in contrast to the far-left policies of Warren and Sanders.

Now, as Warren did, Buttigieg is likely to face tougher scrutiny from the other candidates, along with voters and the political media.

The first actual voting among Democrats will be in the Iowa caucuses on February 3rd of 2020.

