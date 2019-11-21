Democrats Talk Foreign Policy, Health Care, Taxes and Trump During Fifth Presidential Debate

WASHINGTON - Facing off in their fifth debate, Democrat presidential candidates clashed over foreign policy, health care and taxes.

But before candidates could get to the issues, they weighed in on the explosive testimony in the House impeachment hearing.

"We cannot simply be consumed by Donald Trump if so we will lose the election," said Sen. Bernie Sanders. (D-VT)

Among a crowded stage of 10 Democrat candidates, it was President Trump who united them.

"Donald Trump doesn't want me to the nominee," said former Vice President Joe Biden. "That's pretty clear, he held up aid to make sure of that."

The candidates focused on a post-Trump America while sparring over who deserves to challenge him next year.

"It is a criminal enterprise engaged in by the President, the Vice President and chief of staff," said Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA).

"We have to establish the principle that no one is above the law," Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MASS) said.

Some even want to change the law when it comes to health care.

"The reason I insist on Medicare for all who want it as the strategy to deliver on that goal we share of universal healthcare is that that is something as a governing strategy we can unify the American people around," Indianapolis Mayor Pete Buttigieg said.

"The first week of my administration we will introduce Medicare for all," said Sanders.

Sanders and Warren want Medicare for all, a plan criticized by Republicans and even some Democrats as too expensive and unrealistic. Biden argues the plan wouldn't make it out of Congress.

"The fact is the vast majority of Democrats do not support medical for all. It wouldn't pass the Senate right now," Biden said.

The former vice president raised eyebrows and drew some laughter with his answer to a question about domestic violence.

"No man has a right raise a hand to a woman in anger other than in self-defense and that rarely ever occurs," Biden said. "And so we have to just change the culture, period. And keep punching at it and punching at it."

This could be the last national debate for some of the Democrat candidates as the national committee rules are tightening and only six of the 10 have qualified to be on the stage in late December.