Former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley Says Trump Doesn't Deserve 'Death Penalty' Impeachment

During an interview with CBS Evening News, Nikki Haley said that President Trump should not be impeached and she doesn't see him leaving the oval office.

One year ago, the 47-year-old abruptly announced her resignation as US ambassador to the United Nations. She offered no reason for leaving but called her time at the UN a "blessing."

Haley has dismissed actions by House Democrats to impeach Trump after they claime he pressured Ukraine's president to investigate his political opponent, Joe Biden.

"The Ukrainians never did the investigation and the president released the funds. I mean, when you look at those, there's just nothing impeachable there," she said. "And more than that, I think the — the biggest thing that bothers me is the American people should decide this. Why do we have a bunch of people in Congress making this decision?"

"You're going to impeach a president for asking for a favor that didn't happen and — and giving money and it wasn't withheld?" Haley said. "I don't know what you would impeach him on. Impeachment is, like, the death penalty for a public official."

The White House released the transcript of Trump's phone call with Ukraine's president in an effort to provide transparency as House Democrats accused Trump of committing a crime worthy of impeachment.

"When you look at the transcript, there's nothing in that transcript that warrants the death penalty for the president," Haley adds.

In excerpt of a @CBSSunday interview to air tonight on @CBSEveningNews, former UN Amb @NikkiHaley ridicules notion of impeaching Pres Trump. "On what? You're going to impeach a president for asking for a favor that didn’t happen and – and giving money and it wasn’t withheld?" pic.twitter.com/N3CW2lrEBt — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) November 8, 2019

Also, Haley writes in a new her book, With All Due Respect, that former Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and former White House Chief of Staff John F. Kelly tried to sabotage Trump in order to "save the country," according to CNBC.

"Kelly and Tillerson confided in me that when they resisted the president, they weren't being insubordinate, they were trying to save the country."

"It was their decisions, not the president's, that were in the best interests of America, they said. The president didn't know what he was doing," Haley wrote about the two advisers.

In her book, Haley mentioned that advisors have an obligation to carry out the president's agenda — and if they strongly disagree then they should leave.

"To undermine a president is really a very dangerous thing. And it goes against the Constitution, and it goes against what the American people want. And it was offensive," she added.