Mutiny in the West Wing: Nikki Haley Says She Was Asked to Join a Revolt Against President Trump

Former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley is accusing two former administration officials of plotting a mutiny in the West Wing of the White House.

Haley alleges in her new memoir that two former Trump administration officials, who were ultimately pushed out by President Trump, tried to get her to join their revolt against his policies.

In her book, she writes that the two told her they weren't being insubordinate, but they claimed "it was their decisions, not the president's that were in the best interests of the country." Haley says then-Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and then-White House Chief of Staff John Kelly were following a "dangerous path."

She told CBS, "Instead of saying that to me, they should have been saying that to the president, not asking me to join them on their sidebar plan. It should have been, go tell the president what your differences are and quit if you don't like what he's doing."

Kelly responded to the book, saying that what Haley terms resistance, he saw as developing a process to give the president enough information to make an informed decision.

And, as the Democrats are taking their impeachment hearings public this week, Haley also says she doesn't believe they'll succeed.

"No, on what? You're going to impeach the president for asking for a favor that didn't happen and giving money and it wasn't withheld? I don't know what you would impeach him on," Haley told CBS. "Impeachment is like the death penalty for a public official. When you look at that transcript, there's nothing in that transcript that warrants the death penalty for the president."

The televised hearings begin Wednesday. Expected to appear first: William Taylor, a former diplomat to Ukraine, who testified earlier that millions in military aid would be withheld unless there was an investigation into the president's political rival.

Democrats have shut down Republican requests to hear from former Vice President Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden who was hired and paid millions by a Ukrainian energy company in what some suspect was a quid pro quo with the Obama White House.