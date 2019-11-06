President Trump Marks Confirmation Milestone of 150+ Federal Judges

Carrie Severino, chief counsel and policy director of the Judicial Crisis Network appeared on Wednesday's edition of CBN News' Faith Nation to talk about President Trump's milestone. Faith Nation is seen weeknights on the CBN News Channel. For a programming schedule, click here.

President Trump is touting his achievements in confirming judicial nominees.

In a short ceremony held in the East Room of the White House Wednesday, Trump announced his administration and Republicans in Congress have reached the milestone of confirming more than 150 federal judges.

"We should have within a short period of time, like two months, we should have about 182 federal judges," the President said as the audience applauded its appreciation.

President Trump is closing in on filling up a quarter of the benches on federal appellate courts in just under three years in office.

Of the 179 positions on the circuit courts, 43 are currently occupied by President Trump's nominees. Four seats are currently open and an additional five are expected to become vacant due to retirements.

President Barack Obama nominated 55 circuit judges who were confirmed over eight years.

"And as I say often, percentage-wise, you'll never beat one man and we all know who that is -- George Washington, 100 percent," Trump joked.

"But in terms of I'd like to say quality and quality, I think we are going to be just about number 1 by the time we finish. Number one of any president or any administration, so I want to thank all of you for the incredible job you've," the President said referring to all of his Republican colleagues in the room.

"And they (the judges) will uphold our Constitution as written," Trump said. "These distinguished men and women are some of the most gifted scholars, respected jurists, and the finest legal minds ever placed on the federal bench. Together we're restoring American freedom, defending American justice, and preserving the extraordinary vision of our founding fathers."

While a number of Trump's nominees are filling seats previously held by judges that were appointed by Republican presidents, a number are taking the place of liberal judges appointed by Democrats.

Carrie Severino, chief counsel and policy director of the Judicial Crisis Network attended Wednesday's ceremony.

"This is a historic milestone for President Trump and the country both in terms of the number of circuit court judges appointed and their exceptional qualifications and independence," she said in a statement. "President Trump has kept his promise to the American people."

