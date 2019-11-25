Report: Giuliani Gives House Committee New Information, but What Is It?

WASHINGTON – The House impeachment inquiry could be headed to new hearings after reports President Trump's personal attorney Rudy Giuliani has provided new information to the intelligence committee.

ABC News reports the House committee obtained audio, video and photos of Giuliani and it's even rumored the President himself could be in the mix.

What's unclear is what these items reveal.

ABC News reports Giuliani, the former New York City mayor, played a key role in assisting the president in his efforts to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and Ukraine's corruption.

But Giuliani told Fox News that he doesn't think President Trump expects him to take the fall.

"I've seen things written like he's going to throw me under the bus, right? When they say that, I say he isn't, but I have insurance," Giuliani said.

"The Impeachment is a hoax," Trump said.

Trump touted a tremendous last week following a marathon of impeachment hearings.

"We know what they didn't see over 12 witnesses and 2 weeks of testimony, over 30 hours," Kellyanne Conway said. "They didn't hear anybody say when they were asked bribery, no, extortion, no, quid pro quo for the aid, no. Preconditions did the President commit a crime, no every time."

Republicans have dug in, in defense of Trump, squashing Democrat hopes the impeachment inquiry would build bipartisan support.

"There is nothing more dangerous than an unethical President who believes they are above the law," said Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA). "We are going to continue our investigation. The investigation isn't going to end."

There's a chance that by year's end President Trump will face impeachment in the House.

In response, the White House says it's preparing for a trial in the Senate.